Start Your Peace Fight From Politicians, Chiefs And Big Men – Zango Chiefs Tell Peace Council

Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi have charged the National Peace Council to start their fight against election-related violence from rich men, politicians and chiefs who hire and pay Zongo youth to foment trouble.

The council chair of Zongo Chiefs in Kumasi Naba Musah Akanbonga II made the assertion speaking at an event organized by the National Peace Council to commemorate International Peace Day as Ghana inches towards national elections in December.

He buttressed, “the paymasters of the vigilantes and the foot soldiers are politicians; the paymasters of the land guards are some of the chiefs. In my view, the associates of trouble makers are the politicians, some of the chiefs and the well to do in society.

He insisted that though the country had passed an act against vigilantism and other related offenses, the laws do not work because persons with influence will be left off the hook when they are found culpable.

Naba Musah Akanbonga inferred, “Let me go outside right now and the devil makes me angry and I slap somebody; I will be placed in custody.”

“Let the regional minister get angry right now and slap somebody. He will not stay in the police station for five minutes. It is a fact and why should it be so?” he questioned.

Naba Akanbonga beckoned that politicians see their positions of influences as a platform to worship through providing comfort and joy to their electorates.

He was joined at the event by the leaders of the various Islamic sects who all gave solidarity messages and words of advice towards keeping peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.,

The event was graced by the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensa, the Ashanti regional Chief Imam and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21 September. The UN General Assembly has declared this as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “shaping peace together.” It draws on the motivation to encourage people across the world to collectively endeavour to commit to world peace.

---Kasapafm