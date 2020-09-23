ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
23.09.2020

Youth Leaders To Convene For A 3-Day Ghana Youth Camp

By Patrick Fynn
Over 150 young emerging leaders will gather in Accra for a 3 day residential Ghana Youth Camp on 13th-15th November 2020.

The Camp is an experiential learning program designed for Ghanaian youth with the aim of highlighting and encouraging cross-cultural exchange, self-exploration, leadership development, friendship, collaboration, and youth empowerment.

The event is organized under the auspices of the Ghana chapter of the Global Youth Network (GYN), an international youth-led non-governmental organisation that works to motivate, unify and empower young people. With a mission to mobilize and inspire youth to be drivers of social, political and economic transformation, the organization spearheads such projects for youth development and capacity building.

Organized under the theme “Creating community, inspiring today’s leaders for Ghana’s sustainable development”, it feature thought leaders and seasoned facilitator from diverse backgrounds.

Rooted in the belief of youth as problem-solvers, change-makers, and leaders, the events and its related activities are catalysts for change and are guided by all Sustainable Development Goals.

The event will bring together youth leaders for holistic self-development, and will provide leadership and entrepreneurial trainings through lectures, seminars, workshops, and team-building activities related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With Ghana’s high unemployment rate, the initiative seeks to empower with relevant training and entrepreneurial skills that will make them self-sufficient.

Participants will benefit from a rich network of change makers from across the country.

Registration to participate in the event till open till 30th October, 2020. Youth leaders, students, entrepreneurs, social change agents, and activists are encouraged to apply via www.globalyouthnet.org/ghana-youth-camp

