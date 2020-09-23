Bawumia Inaugurates Oti, Northern Regional Houses Of Chiefs

Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday inaugurated the newly created Oti Regional House of Chiefs and Northern Regional House of Chiefs.

The inauguration ceremonies were held separately in Dambai and Tamale to usher in new eras following the creation of six new regions in the country.

While the Oti Regional House of Chiefs was newly created as a result of the creation of the new region from the Volta Region, the Northern Regional House of Chiefs was reconstituted due to the creation of two regions— Savannah and North East regions.

Speaking at both events, the Vice-President said the paramount objective in the creation of additional regions is to quicken the process of developing every part of the country.

“This change has also affected the structure and management of chieftaincy institutions, and as a result, we have to form new regional houses of chiefs, particularly in our new regions,” he stated.

The Vice-President recalled the historical role the chieftaincy institution played in the liberation of the country, adding that traditional rulers have continued to play immense roles in the development of the country.

“Chiefs and traditional authority played very significant roles in our liberation efforts. We can recall the contribution of very important chiefs who stood to protect our land and natural resources, who championed our rights and liberties and were in the forefront in spearheading our social economic, cultural and political charge.”

“Without the active involvement of our chiefs, perhaps the cause of our economic and political roadmap would have taken a different character. I pay homage to them,” he disclosed.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the Akufo-Addo administration recognises the important roles traditional rulers have to play in the country, saying, “Government recognises that in order to ensure the success of the programme of social and economic transformation that was put before the Ghanaian people, it is important that we bring the traditional role of our chiefs into the modern, constitutional set-up, under which we govern our country.”

“As a start, we made a pledge in the NPP's 2016 manifesto to increase the monthly allowances paid to chiefs, and the quarterly budgetary support to the traditional councils and houses of chiefs. This, we have done, by a hundred per cent (100%).”

“Government has also assisted the National House of Chiefs with GH¢3.5 million for the completion of its new headquarters office complex in Kumasi. Government is also committed to assisting the National House of Chiefs to moving speedily on finishing work on the codification of the traditional norms and rules that have guided our communities throughout the ages,” he added.

All the chiefs commended the government for the effort towards the development of the country.

Regional Reorganisation Minister Dan Botwe and Chieftaincy & Culture Minister Kofi Dzamesi were there to support the programmes.