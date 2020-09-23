UG Grants Amnesty To Failed Students Starting From 2000/2001 Listen to articleThe University of Ghana has granted amnesty to former students of the university who failed to graduate due to their inability to pass their courses. The window of opportunity, according to a statement from the University, is opened to students from 2000/2001 academic year. The University is encouraging students to register and re-sit the failed courses so they can graduate. ---starrfm
---starrfm