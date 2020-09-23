Agyapa Royalties Deal: STRANEK Tackles Special Prosecutor

We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated September 22, 2020, with reference number, OSP/SCR/2C/46/20 on the above-captioned matter via media.

We would like to thank you for bringing to our notice that your office has started investigations into the Agyapa deal and that you have written to Parliament to furnish you with relevant documents.

We, at STRANEK-AFRICA, find it petty of a Special Prosecutor to describe a petition sent to you in good faith and in the interest of the people of Ghana as an opportunistic and populist enterprise.

It is difficult to understand the depth of your anger at an organisation petitioning your office to investigate what seems to be a deal fraught with illegality, secrecy and conflict of interest issues. If nothing at all, our petition should give you a sense of direction as to the kind of questions that Ghanaians want answers to.

Your description of our letter as containing mere 'speculations without more' leads us to believe that you have prejudged the matter or that you have preconceived notions prior to the conclusion of your investigative process. That is very disappointing for someone occupying your honourable office and raises major issues about your fitness to investigate the matter at hand.

It is our duty as citizens of Ghana to assist in fighting corruption and protecting the public purse. STRANEK-Africa is not in any form of competition with you to “take credit for” any processes as childishly captured in your response, neither do we intend to start one. We will continue to go high when you go low. The fight against corruption cannot be a one-man affair. It requires a collective effort.

As a public accountability civil society organization, we remain resolute in the face of your unwarranted attack. Kindly be reminded, that we are all involved in building our nation.

Yours in the interest of the nation,

Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

+233 559 042 914

Emmanuel Osei

Director of Policy and Political Affairs

