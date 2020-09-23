ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
23.09.2020 General News

We've Not Sanctioned Any Lecture On Cadre Ideologies — UCF-GHANA

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
We've Not Sanctioned Any Lecture On Cadre Ideologies — UCF-GHANA
Listen to article

The United Cadres' Front of Ghana (UCF-GHANA) has denied sanctioning any lecture on Cadre ideologies slated for today in the Eastern Region as it warns its members to beware.

According to the National Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Cadre fraternity they have intercepted a letter signed by one Hon. Antwi Boasiako inviting cadre’s to a lecture today at Nkawkaw.

In a press release from the leadership of UCF-GHANA, they have first and foremost stressed that they have not assigned anyone to be in charge of Cadre’s in the Eastern Region or any other Regions in Ghana

“The IMC of the UCF-GHANA, states categorically/emphatically, that the said function is NOT sanctioned by us”, part of the release from the group reads.

UCF-Ghana believes that the organization of the lecture in Nkawkaw is the work of some so-called senior Cadres who have formed an 'elite' grouping and arrogated to themselves power they do not have to engage Cadres without the approval by the IMC.

All sincere and committed cadres of the United Cadres' Front of Ghana in the Eastern Region are therefore being charged to disregard the invitation by these characters who feed on divisions.

Read the press release from UCF-Ghana below:

9232020125858-1h830n4aau-d97e6298-71f2-4c9f-a2c5-6a97858be5f9

9232020125909-uypcsgerrm-54115fdd-afa4-4170-8aa5-b3fe7b87c23e

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo Journalist
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
No COVID-19 Case Recorded During Voter Registration Exercise – EC
Striking Nurses Face Compulsory Arbitration
Students Loan Trust Disburse GH¢1.7m To Students
National Youth Campaign Against Electoral Violence Launched
Mahama Cuts Short Bono Region Tour Over Reports Of Voter Register Challenges
Your Petition Is Opportunistic, Populist; We’re Already Probing Agyapa Gold Royalty Deal – Amidu To STRANEK
TUTAG Calls On Gov't To Sign, Implement Conditions Of Service With Urgency
Gov't To Establish Hospitality Training Institute
Election 2020: Avoid Vigilantism — Peace Council Tells Youth
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Charles Bissue’s Face 'Disfigured' After Alleged Heavy Punch...
41 minutes ago

Ghana VW Is ‘Apotro’ Car, Second-Hand Better – Mahama Jabs
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line