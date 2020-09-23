U/E/R: NHIS Targets 60% Membership

The Upper East Regional office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is expected to achieve the over sixty percent target in terms of membership penetration by the close of the year.

This was disclosed by the NHIS’s Regional Director Sebastian Alagpulinsa, dueing a handing over ceremony of 32 motor bikes at the forecourt of the Regional Office, to nine District offices of the scheme in the region.

The motor bikes are to enable staff of the scheme to get to the hard to reach people in the remote rural communities in the Upper East Region.

In an interview with the media, the RD Mr Alagpulinsa indicated that, the intervention follows the inability of staff to reach rural people with vehicles to boost population in terms of membership penetration due to bad nature of the roads.

This he said, necessitated management’s decision to procure 32 motorbikes.

He stated that, each office of the nine districts will be given three of the bikes while five will be stationed at the regional office in case of any replacement.

The Director was confident that with the intervention of the bikes, it will help address the transportation challenges in the region.

Mr. Alagpulinsa advised that, in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected that all NHIS members take action to prevent further transmission, reduce the pandemic’s impact by frequently using the Mobile Renewal Service which serves as a social distancing mechanism, via dedicated short code *929#.

He added that, the awards winning innovation allows NHIS members to sit in the comfort of their homes, offices, chop bars, markets, trotros, farms and renew their membership saying, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) members’ practice of the Mobile Renewal Service has seen an improvement in light of the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Available data demonstrates that the cumulative number of mobile renewals from January 2019 to May 2020 stood at 8,099,074.

As at the end of May 2020, total number of mobile renewals was 445,563, an increase of 19.5% over 372,827 mobile renewals in the month of April 2020.

Except the Upper West Region, all regions recorded increases in mobile renewal enrolment between the months of April and May 2020.

He intimated that despite the outbreak of COVID 19 this year, the scheme has attained fifty-two percent of the population in terms of membership penetration through the mobile renewal as well as the LEAP intervention.