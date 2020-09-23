There Is No National Cadre Representative In Charge Of Regions For The United Cadres' Front Of Ghana

Listen to article

The United Cadres' Front of Ghana (UCF-GHANA), is in possession of a communication purported to be coming from its branch in the Eastern Region, undersigned by one Daniel Quartey-Papafio (Deputy [Regional] Secretary), as claimed, dated 20/9/2020.

In the said publication, one cadre was described as "Hon. Boasiako [,] the National Cadre in charge of Eastern Region."

The National Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Cadre fraternity wish to state as follows:

That leadership at the National level has not assigned any Cadre to be in charge of the Eastern Region or any other Regions in Ghana. Districts and Regions are governed by District and Regional Executives which are chaired by C hairmen. Nobody at the National level is assigned responsibility over Regions.

3. The letter under reference, captioned "INVITATION LETTER", is inviting Cadres to a so-called lecture on "...Cadre Ideologies..." and that "...there will be inauguration and confirmation of Cadres in the Nkawkaw Municipality..." which is to be performed by Hon. Antwi Boasiako and is to take place tomorrow, September 23, 2020.

4. The IMC of the UCF-GHANA, states categorically/emphatically, that the said function is NOT sanctioned by us.

5. It has come to our attention, that a category of some so-called senior Cadres have formed an 'elite' grouping and arrogated to themselves a power they do NOT have to engage Cadres without the involvement/approval by the IMC.

5. Per this release we urge all Cadres across Ghana to be weary of such characters parading as National officers of the UCF-GHANA.

6. That all sincere and committed cadres of the United Cadres'Front of Ghana in the Eastern Region should disregard the said invitation by these characters who feed on divisions and creating same in our Front.

7. That the IMC is assiduously working to convene a National Delegates Conference to elect substantive National Executive body in the shortest time possible.

Electronically signed

Shine Gaveh (Chairman)

Contacts: Shine Gaveh 0277122442/0246285389

Camillus Maaneriba-Tia Sakzeesi 0266223333/0248433700