Binduri: Voter Register Of 25 Polling Stations Empty, Residents Threaten Demo Over EC's 'Kululu'

The anger of residents of Binduri in the Upper East Region is burning at seams as they wonder when their names will be reinstated into the recently compiled new voter register.

This was after the voter exhibition exercise reveals massive missing of names in all the polling centres across the district.

The Binduri constituency has 80 polling stations and out of the polling station, 25 polling stations registers are missing, ModernGhana News Team has gathered.

Azure Azumah, a resident of Tempielim, said his area has two polling stations. The Tempielim Deeper Life and Tempielim Primary School.

He told this reporter that, at Tempielim Deeper Life Church, 428 were registered but there was no register for the EC officials to exhibit. Independent checks confirmed that no single name has been captured in the new register.

EC officials were conspicuously missing at the station when the ModernGhana News team visited.

Azure Azumah worry is that the ongoing voter exhibition held across the country will soon end and up to now, the EC officials has held a stoning silence as to when their names would be captured and the register laid for them to verify their names.

At Tempielim Primary School, 523 registered but only 391 registrants were captured. Atiah salam, a registrant at Tempielim Primary said they were expecting a higher figure. According to him, the SHS students from the area who registered in their various campuses when merged should be higher than the 523.

He opined that if the EC is having challenges with new voter register, it should kindly go back and bring the old register for all to have the chance to vote.

At Bawk-Sapeliga centre, 359 registered but only four names were captured. At Narang-Saago primary school, 444 registered but none appeared.

At Zawse primary school, ModernGhana reported last week that 413 registered but 14 names were found.

ModernGhana News team visit this week reveals that EC officials were using exercise books to record names of those who visit the polling station and cannot find their names.

The residents in Binduri told this reporter that, their next action is a demonstration to register their displeasure over what they described as 'kululu' by the EC to disenfranchise them after going through hard times just to register their names.

Some youth leaders say they cannot fathom why after queueing day and night during the voter registration exercise amid high covid-19 cases, no single name has been captured in 25 polling stations in the Constituency.

...watch this space for more