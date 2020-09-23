ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
23.09.2020

Two Grabbed With Wee Toffee

Two persons have been grabbed for possessing 24 sachets of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at Shell Signboard, near Spintex in Accra.

They have been remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Patrick Owusu, a tiler, and Edward Okoe, a businessman, have been charged with unlawful possession of narcotic drugs.

They were said to have in their possession some 50 pieces of toffee allegedly laced with substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

Okoe claimed he used the substances to treat asthma.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful, preserved their pleas pending further investigations into the matter.

The accused persons are expected to reappear on October 6.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agyei, who held brief, said the complainants were police officers.

He said on September 14, this year, at about 1730 hours, the police had information that the accused persons, who operated a shop at Shell Signboard off the Spintex Road, were peddling in narcotic drugs.

Prosecution said the Spintex District Police Command mobilised a team of policemen who went to the shop and retrieved a quantity of dried leaves and 24 sachets of similar substances suspected to be narcotics, as well the 50 pieces of toffees alleged to be laced with narcotic drugs.

During investigations, the accused persons claimed ownership of the substances, he said, and that the exhibits had been forwarded to the Forensic laboratory for analysis.

---GNA

