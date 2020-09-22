ModernGhanalogo

Akufo-Addo Hands Over 10,000 Hospital Beds To MoH
President Akufo-Addo this afternoon hand over 10,000 hospital beds to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The MoH is expected to also hand over the beds which come in various specifications to hospitals across the country.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the Airforce Base Warehouse, Burma Camp at 2 pm today.

The beds were procured by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service (GHS) under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

This initiative which is another landmark achievement of the NPP government is aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Ghana under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

This beds were procured from the equivalent of the $1 million per Constituency (1M1C) allocation under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP).

Earlier this year, President Akufo -Addo, announced the construction of 88 district hospitals and six new regional hospitals as part of measures to strengthen the country’s health system.

“Each one of them will be a quality, standard-design, one hundred bed hospital with accommodation for doctors, nurses and other health workers and the intention is to complete them within a year, ” he said.

