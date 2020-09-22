ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
22.09.2020 Headlines

Mahama Cut Bono Region Tour Short, Return To Accra Over Missing Names In New Voter Roll

By Reporter
Mahama Cut Bono Region Tour Short, Return To Accra Over Missing Names In New Voter Roll
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday began a four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region.

Accompanied by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the former President made his first stop at Nchira in the Wenchi constituency, where he interacted with farmers and chiefs.

At Brohani on Monday, he will among others interact with cashew farmers.

The former was supposed to visit Subinso, Wenchi, Badu, Nsawkaw but prematurely ended his tour today Tuesday and returned to Accra.

In his Facebook post, Mr Mahama cited the massive missing of names in the recently compiled voter's roll recorded at the ongoing Voter Exhibition as the reason for cutting his trip short.

Read full post below:

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Court Orders EC To Restore Name Of NDC Cape Coast North PC On New Register
Labour Commission Must Apologise To Striking Nurses For Going To Court – GMA
Kwamena Ahwoi’s Working With Rawlings: Amidu’s Critique V
Dr. Samuel Amanamah Reveals: 'About 50% Of Ghanaian Men Can't Perform Sex'
CPP Beg Osagyefo For Forgiveness On His 111th Birthday
CitiTV Boss Sammens, Crew Involve In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Highway
Let’s Build United, Prosperous, Stable, Secure ECOWAS – Akufo-Addo To ECOWAS Leaders
Mahama Tours Bono Region
Memorial Day: I Salute Nkrumah For His Tireless, Monumental Contribution To Ghana's History — Mahama
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Legalise Okada Business And Lose Our Votes — Concerned Drive...
30 minutes ago

CPP Promises Free Education To Tertiary Level
52 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line