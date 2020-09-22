Mahama Cut Bono Region Tour Short, Return To Accra Over Missing Names In New Voter Roll

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday began a four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region.

Accompanied by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the former President made his first stop at Nchira in the Wenchi constituency, where he interacted with farmers and chiefs.

At Brohani on Monday, he will among others interact with cashew farmers.

The former was supposed to visit Subinso, Wenchi, Badu, Nsawkaw but prematurely ended his tour today Tuesday and returned to Accra.

In his Facebook post, Mr Mahama cited the massive missing of names in the recently compiled voter's roll recorded at the ongoing Voter Exhibition as the reason for cutting his trip short.

Read full post below: