FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Court Orders EC To Restore Name Of NDC Cape Coast North PC On New Register

2 HOURS AGO

The High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to register and issue the parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Cape Coast North, Kwamena Mintah Nyarko with a voter ID card.

This follows a mandamus application filed by lawyers of the NDC parliamentary candidate after the Electoral Commission withdrew a voter ID card issued him.

The Electoral Commission had alleged that Kwamena Mintah Nyarku provided false information when he applied for the card, hence, the withdrawal.

But delivering his ruling on the matter, presiding judge, Justice Stephen Oppong stated that the applicant made a strong case for mandamus against the Electoral Commission.

Justice Oppong further added that no law barred the EC from registering any person after an unlawful removal from the register hence the Commission should register him.

