Yeji: Police On Manhunt For Robbers Who Engaged Officers In Gun Battle

The Yeji Divisional Police Command in the Bono Region is on a manhunt for three suspected armed robbers who engaged their officers in a gun battle on Monday, September 21.

The suspects allegedly shot at a police team on a night patrol in their bid to avoid arrest.

In the process, one of the suspects was killed during the shoot out.

Speaking to Citi News, the Divisional Police Commander at Yeji, Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor pleaded with the public to assist the police with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“The public should make information available to the police to get the suspects arrested. The various hospitals should also inform the police if anyone comes with wounds for treatment,” he added.

Reports indicate that a group of four armed persons emerged from the bush around the Kofi Baasare bridge on the Yeji highway on Monday and fired shots at a police vehicle on patrol duties.

One suspect was shot dead by the police. According to the police, the three other suspects escaped after police returned fire.

“Police officers were on highway patrol along the Yeji highway and upon reaching a section of the road known as Kofi Baasare bridge, police saw two torchlights each emerging from both sides of the roads. The suspects upon seeing the police vehicle fired into the bumper. Police also fired in their direction and killed one of them instantly,” Chief Superintendent Godfrey Tetteh Adjirakor said.

The commander said police retrieved some weapons and mobile phones after an extensive search around the bush from which the suspects emerged.

He added that the body of the deceased has been deposited at a mortuary for preservation.

“A search was conducted in the bush and police found two single-barrel guns modified as shotguns, nine BB cartridges and six mobile phones. Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the Mathias Catholic Hospital mortuary for preservation and identification.”

