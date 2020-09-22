Cattle Rustler Lynched, 7 Others Grabbed

One out of a gang of seven robbers who attempted to steal cattle from some Fulani herdsmen at Tingakrom near New Lunglo on the Kintampo road that links Wench-Wa road has been killed by some irate youth in the community.

The deceased has been identified as Malik Iddrisu, 25. The others — Abdulai Gamba, 41; Nurudeen Alhassan, 30; Salifu Yakubu, 21; Hamidu Haruna, 30; Seidu Umar, 35, and Kwabena Gyan, owner of a taxi cab used in the operation — are in the grip of the police.

They were arrested on Friday whilst the taxi cab with registration number BA 3509-13 has been impounded.

The Kintampo Divisional Police Commander, ACP Francis Enor, confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE on phone and said the robbers were arrested by a patrol team from the Kintampo division upon a tip-off. “They are currently in our custody assisting us in further investigation,” ACP Enor said.

He explained that Tingakrom had become cattle raiding grounds for robbers who go there often to attack herdsmen. “So that very night the robbers numbering about seven went into the community and attempted to tie one of the herdsmen in his room and later brought a KIA truck to convey some cattle they had stolen but luck eluded them when the alarm was raised. Malik Iddrisu was arrested and lynched while the rest managed to escape,” he added.

“When the deceased was searched, eight cartridges, including other offensive weapons, were found in his pocket. The rest who managed to escape were later arrested by our men. They will be charged with robbery and put before court on September 22, 2020,” he narrated.

He said one of them had been identified to be a regular cattle raider and arrested on three occasions. He, therefore, appealed to residents around the area to volunteer information to the police to enable them to arrest those behind the criminal acts.

---Daily Guide