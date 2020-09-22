ModernGhanalogo

22.09.2020 Book Release

Accra International Book Festival 2020 Goes Virtual In October

The third edition of the Accra International Book Festival will take place from October 29 – 31, 2020.

The Afro-Book Festival is expected to bring together world-class writers, artists, musicians, scientists and politicians from across the world to discuss the major issues of the day.

This year’s Accra International Book Festival will combine virtual author discussions with in-person meetings.

The three-day festival will feature the Kwame Nkrumah Writers Workshop, book reading and discussion sessions, virtual book signings and a seminar, among others.

The Afro-Book festival was initially scheduled to take place at three venues from October 14 to 17 but it has been migrated online and the date changed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement Monday, the Accra International Book Festival expressed confidence that the virtual programme would not be significantly different from the in-person meeting.

“As a Book Festival, we have a system in place that helps us to respond to emergencies and we think the coronavirus presents us that challenge to modify our activities to continue serving readers and writers from across the world,” the Afro-Book Festival said.

“We hope to provide the best programme for all the book lovers and writers who will join us this October for the Accra International Book Festival 2020,” the statement continued.

The Book Festival is being organised in partnership with the National Folklore Board, Ama Ata Aidoo Centre for Creative Writing and the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

