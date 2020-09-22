ModernGhanalogo

22.09.2020

Gov't Speaks On Nation Building Programs Today

Government will today, Tuesday, September 22 give an account of major interventions rolled out by Akufo-Addo administration since assumption of office.

The program is scheduled to take place at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 5:00 pm.

It will be held under the theme, “Leadership that delivers for the youth”.

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide has said the event is aimed at updating Ghanaians on government's pro-youth interventions.

In a Citi News interview, the Minister said, heads of the various agencies such as the National Youth Authority (NYA) will present reports on their achievements so far.

“It is accountability and strategy. Ours is a government that believes in accounting to the people. Ours is a government that believes in regularly updating the citizenry on what the nation’s resources are being used for. It is also in tandem with the belief of the President that information has become an important factor of production because we want to create a productive country. This is a government of Ghana event led by the Ministry of Information. It is not a party or campaign event.”

Other agencies to update the public on their successes are the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP).

The Nation Building Updates will become a weekly event.

---citinewsroom

General News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
