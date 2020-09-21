Dr. Samuel Amanamah Reveals: 'About 50% Of Ghanaian Men Can't Perform Sex'

Listen to article

Executive Director of Sexual Health Foundation, Dr. Samuel Amanamah, has revealed that about 50 percent of men between the ages of 40 and 70 in Ghana are suffering from erectile dysfunction (ED).

The causes, according to the consultant Urologist, attributed to people having diseases like diabetes and hypertension unknowingly.

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a condition in which a man regularly finds it difficult to get or keep a firm erection.

This situation he explained has an adverse social impact on families, society as a whole and therefore must be addressed.

Dr. Samuel Amanamah, who is also Sexapathologist, made the revelation in his speech during a symposium on challenges of sexual dysfunction in men, on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Kumasi.

The symposium was organized by the Sexual Health Foundation, a Kumasi based non-government organization.

Speakers at the symposium included the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai and the immediate past Bishop of Kumasi Methodist Church, Rt. Rev Prof Sarfo Kantanka.

Others were a Family Life Counselor at the C.C.C. in Kumasi, Rev. Vincent Acquah and Mama Effe of Nhyira FM in Kumasi.

“Most men between the ages of 40 and 70 have sexual dysfunctions due to diseases like diabetes and hypertension which are unknown to them. The situation creates a lot of family destabilizations leading to broken homes,” he said.

Addressing solutions to the problem, Dr. Amanamah advised men between the ages of 40 and 70 to regularly check their diabetes and hypertension status when they experience any form of sexual dysfunction.

“People should also refrain from self-medication to avoid late-stage complications, but rather seek medical attention when they experience such conditions,” he also advised.

The consultant urologist said orthodox medicine is the best treatment for ED, irrespective of the stage, that is mild, moderate and severe, and therefore one needs to seek medical attention at the early stage.

“The bottom line is that sexual or erectile dysfunction can be treated, either at the mild, moderate or severe stage, no matter one’s age. One has to go the hospital, explain his condition and treatment will be administered to gain his erectile,” he encouraged.