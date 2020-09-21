CitiTV Boss Sammens, Crew Involve In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Highway

CitiTV/FM manager, Samuel Attah-Mensah and a crew of the station have reportedly been involved in a car crash.

According to reports available to this portal, the crash occurred at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

About five cars are said to be involved in the crash.

The cars are two 4×4 Toyota cars, a truck, a trailer and also a VIP bus.

The health conditions of the passengers remain unclear.

