CitiTV Boss Sammens, Crew Involve In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Highway LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO CitiTV/FM manager, Samuel Attah-Mensah and a crew of the station have reportedly been involved in a car crash. According to reports available to this portal, the crash occurred at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi highway. About five cars are said to be involved in the crash. The cars are two 4×4 Toyota cars, a truck, a trailer and also a VIP bus. The health conditions of the passengers remain unclear. ---DGN Online
CitiTV Boss Sammens, Crew Involve In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Highway
CitiTV/FM manager, Samuel Attah-Mensah and a crew of the station have reportedly been involved in a car crash.
According to reports available to this portal, the crash occurred at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi highway.
About five cars are said to be involved in the crash.
The cars are two 4×4 Toyota cars, a truck, a trailer and also a VIP bus.
The health conditions of the passengers remain unclear.
---DGN Online