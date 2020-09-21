ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.09.2020 Headlines

Mahama Tours Bono Region

Mahama Tours Bono Region
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday began a four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region.

Accompanied by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and Special Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the former President made his first stop at Nchira in the Wenchi constituency, where he interacted with farmers and chiefs.

In his remarks, Mr. Mahama explained his plans to modernise agriculture through improved services to be provided by mechanization centres in various districts.

According to him, the centres would be established in all farming zones to help increase yield and income levels of farmers and pledged to prioritize the completion of all abandoned projects, particularly in the road, education and health sectors.

Former President Mahama said the stoppage of work on various projects had caused financial loss to the state and worsened the plight of contractors and the beneficiary communities.

Mr Asiedu-Nketiah said they would roll out a National Apprenticeship Programme, explaining that the initiative would target some 500,000 youth who would benefit from skills training and receive start-up packs to start their own businesses.

He said the John Mahama administration would set up agro-processing factories to add value to crops for export to boost revenue generation.

On the agri- business sector, he added, it would open up job opportunities in the value chain.

Former President Mahama will visit Subinso, Wenchi, Badu, Nsawkaw and Brohani on Monday, where he will among others interact with cashew farmers.

---GNA

Headlines
Powered By Modern Ghana
Dr. Samuel Amanamah Reveals: 'About 50% Of Ghanaian Men Can't Perform Sex'
CPP Beg Osagyefo For Forgiveness On His 111th Birthday
CitiTV Boss Sammens, Crew Involve In Car Crash On Accra-Kumasi Highway
Let’s Build United, Prosperous, Stable, Secure ECOWAS – Akufo-Addo To ECOWAS Leaders
Memorial Day: I Salute Nkrumah For His Tireless, Monumental Contribution To Ghana's History — Mahama
Buhari Hosts Akufo-Addo Over Diplomatic Row
COVID-19 Fight: We Cannot Afford To Throw Caution To The Wind, Destroy The Incredible Work Of Gov't — Akufo-Addo
Full Text: Akufo-Addo’s 17th Update On Covid-19
Land Borders Remain Closed – Akufo-Addo
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

More NDC Mortuaries For Zongos Misleading – Mahama
1 hour ago

Mahama Tours Bono Region
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line