Hundreds Turn-Out For ‘Berekum West Walk For Change’

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Berekum West in the upcoming general elections, Dickson Kyere-Duah has expressed his heartfelt appreciation to hundreds of residents of the area who defied a heavy downpour to participate in a health-walk dubbed ‘Berekum West Walk for Change.’

“I write to express my utmost appreciation and gratitude to the hundreds of people from all political divides who defied heavy downpour this morning and spontaneously joined the maiden edition of the ‘Berekum West Walk for Change’ which took place earlier today”, he said in a Press Release issued soon after the exercise.

The exercise which started at Adom Station along Jamdede, Amankokwaa and ended at Koraso, recorded over 500 patrons who spontaneously joined the walk as the teeming youth walked and jogged, amidst chanting of victory songs in support of our Parliamentary and Presidential candidates.

‘Berekum West Walk for Change’ is a weekly Health Walk embarked upon by the teeming youth of Berekum West who are fed up of the escalating youth employment lack of development in the constituency and are craving for change for jobs and development in the area.