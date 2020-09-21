ModernGhanalogo

21.09.2020

Selection Of Schools Into SHSs Begins

The selection of schools into Senior High Schools (SHS) by the Junior High School candidates who just completed their Basic Education Certificate Exams begins today, Monday September 21, 2020 and ends on Saturday October 31.

A statement from the Ghana Education Service copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the 2020 SHS register was available in all schools and education offices.

The statement urged parents and guardians to take active interest in guiding their wards to choose schools based on their performance.

It advised parents to seek for explanations and clarifications from the school management 'if you do not know what to do'.

—GNA

Education
