ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.09.2020 General News

China Issues White Paper On Its Armed Forces' Participation In UN Peacekeeping Operations

By Xinhuanet Editor：Chen Lufan
China Issues White Paper On Its Armed Forces' Participation In UN Peacekeeping Operations
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

China has released a white paper on the participation of the country's armed forces in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations.

The white paper, titled "China's Armed Forces: 30 Years of UN Peacekeeping Operations," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Serving on the UN missions for world peace, China's armed forces have become a key force in UN peacekeeping operations over the past three decades, says the document.

Chinese peacekeepers have left their footprints in over 20 countries and regions including Cambodia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Sudan, Lebanon, Cyprus, South Sudan, Mali and the Central African Republic.

They have made a tremendous contribution to facilitating the peaceful settlement of disputes, safeguarding regional security and stability, and promoting economic and social development in host nations, the document says.

China has faithfully implemented the pledges it announced at a UN Summit to support UN peacekeeping through actions including setting up a peacekeeping standby force, sending more enabler troops to UN peacekeeping operations, helping train foreign peacekeepers and providing military aid gratis to the African Union, it says.

China's armed forces have also cooperated on peacekeeping with over 90 countries and 10 international and regional organizations, it says.

Contributing to building a community with a shared future for humanity, China will continue to play its part as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and firmly support and participate in the UN peacekeeping operations, according to the white paper.

The document, released on Friday, September 18, also includes a timeline of Chinese armed forces' activities in the UN peacekeeping operations.

BAS

—Xinhua

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Central Region House Of Chiefs Benefit From Covid-19 Capacity Building Workshop
Amenfi East MCE Hails President Over Community Mining Impacts On Commuters
Akufo-Addo Lifts Restriction On Contact Sports
Ghana Marks Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day
Police March Today Ahead Of December Elections
Don't Undermine COVID-19 Protocols, The Virus Is Not Gone — Assemblies of God Pastor Cautions
AG Ask Court To Dismiss CSOs' Case Against Gov't Over Atewa Forest
New National Decentralisation Policy And Strategy Will Promote Downward Accountability And Economic Dev't — IMCC
Until we pour Libation to Nkrumah and other Ancestors; We Shall Struggle to Develop- Quotation Master Advises Ghanaians
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NPP Attempt To Water Down Nkrumah’s Relevance Will Fail – El...
4 hours ago

We Still Recognise September 21 As Founder’s Day – CPP
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line