ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
21.09.2020 Social News

Nurses, Midwives Begin Nationwide Strike Today

Nurses, Midwives Begin Nationwide Strike Today
Listen to article

Nurses and midwives across the country are beginning a strike today Monday, September 21, 2020 over their service conditions.

It comes after the failure of government to agree with the health workers on their demand for improved conditions of service.

A press release by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association noted “having reconvened in the meetings held on 15th and 16th September 2020 the posture of the Employer changed for the better but did not meet the expectation of the majority of Nurses, Midwives, Physician Assistants and Certified Registered Anaesthetists in Ghana.”

The statement, therefore, directed its members to stay away from work until the outstanding issues are addressed with their employer.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court on Friday granted an interlocutory injunction application by the National Labour Commission against the strike.

The move by the court presided by Justice Frank Aboagye Rockson is to stop the health workers from their industrial action.

---Starrfm

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kasoa: Tipper Truck Drivers Threaten Strike Over High Cost Of Quarry Materials
CHAG In Bed With MoH, Other Stakeholders — Lawyers For Striking Nurses
Panabo community laments for help to enable their children to get back to school after COVID-19
Tipper Truck Kills Driver, Mate At Gomoa Budumburam
NADMO, Police Investigates Death Of Ghanaian Juvenile Players
E/R: Four Killed In Road Crash At Somanya
Okada Business Will Keep Booming If Roads Are Not Expanded – Researcher
Odumase-Konongo Car Crash Leaves Three In Critical Condition
Residents In Accra Demand Rehabilitation Of All Inner City Roads [Video]
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NPP Attempt To Water Down Nkrumah’s Relevance Will Fail – El...
46 minutes ago

We Still Recognise September 21 As Founder’s Day – CPP
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line