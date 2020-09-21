ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Buhari Hosts Akufo-Addo Over Diplomatic Row

President Nana Akufo-Addo and President Buhari of Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria yesterday hosted his Ghanaian counterpart, President Akufo-Addo.

The Sunday night, September 20,2020 meeting, this portal gathered from sources in Nigeria, took place in Mr Buhari's official residence at the State House, Aso Rock, Abuja.

This portal is informed that on the agenda for discussion for the two Presidents was on how to cement relations between the two nations especially following recent tensions between the two countries.

The alleged closure of shops of some Nigerian retail traders in Ghana by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the demolition of a Nigerian High Commission property in Accra, spiked a diplomatic row between the two countries.

The closure of Nigerian borders leading to the stranded of Ghanaian traders at Seme border was also believed to have featured on the agenda.

The Speakers of Parliament of Nigeria and Ghana had earlier met to address the problem between both nations.

And last night's meeting was aimed at further resolving the crisis between Ghana and Nigeria which are considered 'sister nations' in the West Africa sub region.

---DGN Online

