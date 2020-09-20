ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.09.2020 Health

Ghana's Active Covid-19 Cases Now 507

Ghana's Active Covid-19 Cases Now 507
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana's active cases in Ghana as of September 18 stands at 507.

President Nana Akufo-Addo announced this on Sunday night, September 20, as he delivered his 17th update on measures being taken to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, “when I delivered update No. 16, exactly three weeks ago, the number of recorded active cases, that is persons with the virus, stood at one thousand, eight hundred and forty-seven (1,847).”

He added that “this number, as at Friday, 18th September 2020, has reduced considerably to five hundred and seven persons (507).”

He noted that “there are, currently, some regions in the country without active cases.”

He stated that the Greater Accra, Eastern, Ashanti and Central Regions account for some 80 percent of the active cases.

He noted that so far, 45,258 persons have recovered, and 297 persons, a great majority of with underlying illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease and asthma, have sadly died.

He has therefore asked members of public to exercise regularly to boost their immune system.

---Daily Guide

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
Covid-19: 26 Positive Cases Record At KIA – Akufo-Addo
WHO Sets Covid-19 Rules For Testing African Herbal Remedies
We’ve Not Received Any Injunction, Our Strike Continues – GRNMA
N/R: Nanton Residents Beg Gov't For District Hospital
COVID-19 Active Cases Drop To 499
Expert Panel Endorses Protocol For COVID-19 Herbal Medicine Clinical Trials
Ghana's Covid-19 Active Caseload Increases To 533, One More Dead
The Safety Of Patients Remains Our Top Priority---Greater Accra Regional Hospital
Don’t Join Strike Action, Stay At Post – Midwives Told
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

E/R: Tension In NPP As Philip Addison, Four Other Aspirants ...
41 minutes ago

Ghana's Active Covid-19 Cases Now 507
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line