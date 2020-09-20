Land Borders Remain Closed – Akufo-Addo

Ghana's land and sea borders remain closed to travelers until further notice.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his 17th coronavirus update to the nation on Sunday night, September 20

The borders have been closed since March 2020 following the outbreak of coronavirus in Ghana.

In his 16th update, the President announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to international flights.

Subsequently, KIA resumed operations on Tuesday, September 1.

However, land and sea borders continue to be closed.