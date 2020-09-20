ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Akufo-Addo Extends Compulsory Wearing Of Face Masks To December 14

The wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Ghana remains mandatory.

It will continue to December 14.

President Akufo-Addo extended the mandate on Sunday, September 20, 2020, in his 17th update on measures being taken against the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The President noted that on September 14 he signed the executive order to extend the wearing of masks.

According to him, the wearing of masks will be the new normal until coronavirus is over.

He said the law enforcement agencies will continue to enforce the law on wearing masks.

