20.09.2020 General News

Until we pour Libation to Nkrumah and other Ancestors; We Shall Struggle to Develop- Quotation Master Advises Ghanaians

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Cape Coast, 20th September 2020, Controversial Spiritualist Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master or Lucifer has beseeched Ghanaians to begin to pour libation to the memory of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and other ancestors that helped us to gain independence. He said once this is done, these ancestors shall come to our aid and our country will begin to see the development that we yearn for as a people.

According to him "Until we begin to show veneration to Nkrumah and other Ancestors of our land, Ghana shall struggle in our development agenda" he posited.

He was speaking on Happy TV's programme "Nsɛm Pii" on the topic "The Existence of Ghosts and Spirits" monitored on YouTube.

When asked why he is referencing Nkrumah in his conversation, Kwaku Peprah quizzed "Who gave us the name Ghana?" If you give a name to a child, who does that child belong to"? "Nkrumah named us Ghana and as such Ghana is his" he added. According to him, we only have to show our ancestors respect by pouring Libation to them and let's see what happens. He continued that when that is done, "All these ancestors shall come to support our course and we shall be better".

He explained further that, it is an erroneous position to call such things fetish and not do them. This is part of our bane as people. "Once somebody dies, it is his body that is dead but the spirit lives on, if we call upon them they will help us".

Libation, as explained by Nehusi (2013), is an African ritual heritage, a drink offering to honour and please the Creator, the lesser divinities, our sacred ancestors, humans present and not present, as well as the environment. This ritual is also practised in many other parts of the world. Among Africans, it may also be deployed to issue curses upon wrongdoers.

Quotation Master ended by encouraging Ghanaians to show reverence to our ancestors by pouring libation to them and offering food Sacrifices to them. "That would please them and they shall come to our aid" he ended.

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye A Broadcast Journalist
General News
