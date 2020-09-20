ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.09.2020 Social News

E/R: Four Killed In Road Crash At Somanya

E/R: Four Killed In Road Crash At Somanya
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Four persons have been confirmed dead after a head-on collision involving two vehicles on the University of Environment and Sustainable Development stretch near Akorley at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

An Opel Astra and Hyundai minibus were involved in the crash.

The incident claimed three lives on the spot with another later passing on at the hospital.

This is the second time in the region in less than a week after 14 others passed perished at Kyekyewere on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Hyundai vehicle, according to sources, veered of its lane and collided with the Opel Astra, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Reliable information from the Atua Government Hospital indicates that a total of 25 casualties were brought to the facility after the crash late Saturday evening, with the dead including three male children between the ages of 4 and 9 and a woman believed to be in her 30s.

Out of the 21 survivors who were sent to the Atua Government Hospital for treatment, 7 have since been transferred to the Regional Hospital in Koforidua for further treatment.

— citinewsroom

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Okada Business Will Keep Booming If Roads Are Not Expanded – Researcher
Odumase-Konongo Car Crash Leaves Three In Critical Condition
Residents In Accra Demand Rehabilitation Of All Inner City Roads [Video]
C/R: Female Student Commits Suicide Before Writing Last BECE Paper
Ghanaian Kills Colleague In US
Nurses Intended Strike Hit With Court Injunction
Girl's Body Decomposes At Weija
Frontline Health Workers To Withdraw Services Over Outstanding Issues
Five Suspects In Kafaba Lynching Freed; Two Others Remanded, Charged
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

President Akufo-Addo’s sterling leadership saved us from COV...
28 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe Chastises EC Over GHS100,000 Filing Fee
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line