COVID-19 Active Cases Drop To 499

As of September 20, 2020, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has reduced to 499, according to latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service .

Ghana has from March 2020 to September 20 recorded a cumulative figure of 45,877 with 45,081 recoveries.

With regard to deaths, 297 people have succumbed to the virus. Regions with zero cases

For regional distribution, one more region has joined the list of regions that do not have any active COVID-19 cases.

This brings to five the number of regions that have zero active cases.

They are North East, Northern, Savannah, Upper West and now Bono Region.

The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases. The region currently has 399 cases of COVID-19.

Ashanti Region, which previously had the second-highest number of active cases, has been overtaken by the Central Region.

Central Region currently has 26 active cases followed by the Eastern Region with 24 cases.

Ashanti Region at the moment holds the fourth highest active COVID-19 cases in Ghana with 22 pending cases.

During the initial stages of COVID-19 in Ghana, government imposed a number of restrictions on the country in a bid to contain the pandemic.

Some of them included a three-week partial lockdown in the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan areas, and the closure of schools and religious institutions.

The country’s air, land and sea borders were also closed.

A compulsory wearing of nose mask directive was also given in a bid to fight the pandemic.

The government subsequently eased some of the restrictions.

Currently, final year Junior High and Senior High School students have all written their exit exams.

Churches and mosques have also been allowed to operate with strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Commercial vehicles have also been given clearance to load at full capacity.

Government on September 1, 2020, opened the country’s air borders to international flights but is yet to open the country’s land and sea borders.

