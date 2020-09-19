Mahama Installed As Development Chief Of Apesika

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been installed as the Nkosouhene (Development Chief) of the Apesika Traditional area in the Kintampo South constituency of the Bono East region.

Under the stool name Nana Beyeman Kwame Ababio I, Mr. Mahama was taken through the customary rites by the Chief of Jema and Kyidomhene of the Nkoranza Traditional Council, Nana Amponsah Gyan II.

Nana Amponsah Gyan II explained that the NDC candidate deserved to be honoured as he undertook development projects in the area when he was the President of Ghana.

Speaking at a durbar held in honour of Mr Mahama, Nana Amponsah Gyan acknowledged projects such as roads, water and schools as some of the legacy projects of the then government of President Mahama.

The chief was however unhappy that the projects started during the Mahama administration had been abandoned and therefore urged his people to return the NDC to power by voting for Mr Mahama in the December 7 Presidential election to enable him continue from where he left in 2016.

For his part, Mr Mahama expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people of Apesika for the honour bestowed on him adding that if elected as President in the December 7 elections, the next NDC government would complete all the abandoned projects.

—GNA