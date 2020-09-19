ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
19.09.2020 Health

Ghana's Covid-19 Active Caseload Increases To 533, One More Dead

Ghana's Covid-19 Active Caseload Increases To 533, One More Dead
Listen to article

Some 97 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

This brings the active case count to 533.

The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.

So far, a total of 45,857 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

Out of that number, 45,029 have recovered and discharged.

The death toll has increased to 295 with one death.

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
The Safety Of Patients Remains Our Top Priority---Greater Accra Regional Hospital
Don’t Join Strike Action, Stay At Post – Midwives Told
Registered Nurses And Midwives Association Threatens Strike
GHS Issues New Guideline For Patient Safety
46,000 People Living With HIV Refuse Treatment — Ghana AIDS Commission
WHO Encouraged By South Africa’s Declining COVID-19 Trend
COVID-19: China Presents Second Batch Of Medical Supplies To Ghana
Seven Die, 176 Infected After Covid-19 Outbreak At Wedding Reception
Group Calls For Extension Of COVID-19 Tax Waiver For Nurses And Midwives
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Tension Brews In Nkawkaw As NPP Executives Demand MCE’s Remo...
2 hours ago

New Voter Roll: Haruna Iddrisu Demands BVDs At Exhibition Ce...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line