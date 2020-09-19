Ghana's Covid-19 Active Caseload Increases To 533, One More Dead Listen to articleSome 97 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. This brings the active case count to 533. The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed. So far, a total of 45,857 cases have been confirmed nationwide. Out of that number, 45,029 have recovered and discharged. The death toll has increased to 295 with one death. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
Ghana's Covid-19 Active Caseload Increases To 533, One More Dead
Some 97 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.
This brings the active case count to 533.
The latest figures from the Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
So far, a total of 45,857 cases have been confirmed nationwide.
Out of that number, 45,029 have recovered and discharged.
The death toll has increased to 295 with one death.