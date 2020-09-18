ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.09.2020 Social News

Ghanaian Kills Colleague In US

Ghanaian Kills Colleague In US
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A Ghanaian man has allegedly killed his fellow Ghanaian in Ohio, Columbus, US.

The deceased, according to reports, is one Prince Asare aged 31.

Police in the US are reported to have launched an investigation into the alleged killing.

The deceased is reported to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Reports say he was shot Thursday night, September 17, 2020 at the parking lot of an apartment complex on the Northeast Side.

9182020114129-txobsfer5l-img-20200918-wa0011-300x212

Prince Asare

The police say they were called to the 1600 block of Harvester Lane around 7:30 p.m. where they found Ghanaian man Prince Asare, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound, reports say.

According to reports, Asare was taken in critical condition to Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m.

Asare, on the night he was killed, got into a vehicle crash with 29-year-old Dennis Mensah, and in the midst of the argument, he was allegedly shot by Mensah, according to the police.

Mensah, who lives in an apartment on Hillsdowne Road, remained at the scene and surrendered to the police, reports say.

He was arrested and has since been charged with murder.

Records show that he has been scheduled for arraignment Saturday morning.

According to reports, Asare's death is the 107th homicide in Columbus this year.

—Daily Guide

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nurses Intended Strike Hit With Court Injunction
Girl's Body Decomposes At Weija
Frontline Health Workers To Withdraw Services Over Outstanding Issues
Five Suspects In Kafaba Lynching Freed; Two Others Remanded, Charged
Ejisu Youth Happy With Akufo Addo For Bringing Back Boankra Inland Port
Kafaba Lynching: Court Discharges 5 Suspects; Police Rearrest Them
Upper East: Illegal Mining Responsible For High Child Marriage At Sheaga
Trader Caged For Allegedly Mounting Barrier, Robbing People At Gunpoint
57-Year-Old Mother Completes BECE Today
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Voter Exhibition: Ashaiman MP’s Name Missing Plus 21,000 Nam...
2 hours ago

Voter Exhibition: Haruna Iddrisu Raises Alarm Over Missing N...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line