18.09.2020 Headlines

Chief Imam Suspends His Personal Assistant

1 HOUR AGO

The National Chief Imam, Shiekh Dr Osman Nuhu Shurubutu, has suspended Alhaji Khuzaimah Osman, his Personal Assistant.

"The National Chief Imam, in consultation with his Advisory Board, has indefinitely suspended Alhaji khuzaimah Osman from acting as an Officer at the National Chief Imam's Office with immediate effect," a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Friday.

The statement, signed by Alhaji A.D. Kadiri-English, Secretary to the Chief Imam Advisory Board, said hence forth Alhaji Khuzaima seized to be the Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam.

He also seizes to be the Executive Director of the Chief Imam Education Fund (SUNSETFUND) and Islamic Peace and Security Council, among all other positions he held on behalf of the Chief Imam.

The statement, therefore, advised the public against engaging his services as an officer at the Office of the National Chief Imam.

It said Dr Mohammed Marzuk Abubakar Azindoo takes over from Alhaji Khuzaimah as the Executive Director of SUNSETFUND and the Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam.

—GNA

