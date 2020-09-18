ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.09.2020 General News

Mahama Promises To Complete Yeji Landing Beach

Mahama Promises To Complete Yeji Landing Beach
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has assured the chiefs and people of Yeji that he will treat as a priority and complete an abandoned landing beach project he started , if he wins the 2020 elections.

That, he said would facilitate the movement of goods and services.

The former President is also promising to restructure the premix fuel committees for the various landing beaches across the country to give control to the fishermen and block diversions.

Addressing a mini durbar at Yeji in the Pru East Constituency, on the second day of his tour of the Bono East region, the NDC leader expressed concerns about the current premix distribution system that denied direct beneficiaries' access to the subsided product.

The former President said the NDC 2020 Manifesto, which had direct input from ordinary Ghanaians, representd a blue print that would directly address their priority needs.

He made reference to the skills training programmes, free TVET, the pledge to withdraw the law banning the importation of accident vehicles, scrap import duties on commercial vehicles and agricultural equipment, the One million jobs plan, a $10bn Big Push investment, and establishment of Agriculture Mechanisation Centres to boost production, food processing, marketing, among others, as big initiatives intended to improve the lives of all.

Responding to other needs of the people, Mr. Mahama promised them a new market at Yeji, and the completion of a hospital project started by the NDC administration.

—GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Anas Number 12 Êxpose: Former Greater Accra FA Boss Charged
Gov't Urged To Amend Tax Avoidance Law
Nkwanta South Assembly Defaults In Payment Of Workers SSNIT Contributions
Stonebwoy-Shatta Wale Sound Clash: No Winner Declared
Election 2020: Don’t Be Instrument Of Violence — Afaglo Urge Journalists
NADMO Conducts Election 2020 Simulation Exercise
Okada Has Truly Come To Stay; Regularise It – UG Lecturer To Gov't
Stakeholders Charged To Strengthen Advocacy On Human Right Abuses Of Irregular Migrants
Ashaiman PWDs Petition EOCO To Investigate Municipal Assembly Over Disability Fund
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Voter Exhibition: Ashaiman MP’s Name Missing Plus 21,000 Nam...
1 hour ago

Voter Exhibition: Haruna Iddrisu Raises Alarm Over Missing N...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line