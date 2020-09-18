Nurses Intended Strike Hit With Court Injunction

Listen to article

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has secured an interim injunction to stop the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) from going ahead with its intended strike.

The injunction was obtained at the Labour Division Court 1 of the High Court on Friday, September 18, 2020, and will last for ten days.

“It is hereby ordered the respondent herein by itself, its executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees and other persons are hereby restrained from embarking on its intended strike action on Monday, the 21st of September, 2020,” the court ordered.

The GRNMA had earlier served notice that all public sector nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs) will from Monday, September 21, 2020 withdraw their services to demand improved conditions of service.

The association said the government’s stance during negotiations fell foul of Act 651 of the Labour Law.

Section 97 of the cited law deals with issues of good faith for stakeholders, which the association appears to have an issue with.

As a result of the impending strike, the association urged the general public “to seek medical attention from other health facilities”.

The decision comes after a series of meetings with the government.

One of the conditions of service negotiation meetings was held on September 3, 2020, and “was not conclusive,” according to the association.

The most recent of the September meetings were held on September 15 and 16.

“The proposal of the employer as reported cannot serve the economic interest of all nurses, midwives PAs and CRAs,” the association indicated.

It admitted the government’s “posture changed for the better but it did not meet their expectations.”

The association and the government were holding discussions on the Non-Core Category two & three allowances.

— citinewsroom