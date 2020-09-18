ModernGhanalogo

18.09.2020 General News

Anas Number 12 Êxpose: Former Greater Accra FA Boss Charged

The Prosecutor of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has begun charging some individuals who were implicated in the Investigative Documentary titled “Number 12” by the Tiger Eye PI.

Former Greater Accra RFA Chairman Nii Komiete Doku and Mr. Kofi Manu have both been charged for Abuse of position contrary to Article 25(1) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.

They have also been charged for Bribery contrary to Article 27(1) and (2) of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019.

Both are expected to submit their written Statements of Defence by Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the GFA Secretariat on or before 4:00pm or through [email protected]

They may however choose the option for a personal hearing before the GFA Ethics Committee on a date and time to be communicated.

Should they fail to choose any of the options, the Ethics Committee shall proceed to adjudicate the case in their absence.

Meanwhile the GFA Prosecutor will send charge sheets to other individuals who were implicated in the investigative documentary.

—GNA

