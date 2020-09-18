Voter Verification: Be Patient – EC Tells Users Of Problematic SMS Short Code

Listen to article

The Electoral Commission (EC) has advised persons confirming their details on the 2020 voter roll using the SMS channel to exercise patience, as it is currently working on the system, which is reportedly slow.

This follows the EC’s announcement that voters can check their registration details using the SMS short code 1422.

In a statement issued by the EC, the Commission noted: “that some voters, in confirming their voter details using the 1422 SMS channel, are experiencing some delays.”

It advised persons using the SMS channel to “exercise patience and not resend their ID numbers to the platform.”

The EC continued: “The engineers are working around the clock and should resolve the queue issues within an hour.”

It further entreated its “stakeholders using the service to be patient”, adding: “We request stakeholders not to send their voter ID numbers multiple times as this will result in a long queue and result in an additional airtime charge.”

The election management body, however, indicated that: “Stakeholders who have accessed the platform will receive their results shortly.”

At a press conference on Thursday, 17 September 2020, Mrs Mensa said: “During this period of the exhibition, the physical copies of the 2020 provisional voter register will be placed at all 33,367 exhibition centres to enable prospective voters to verify their details as captured during the registration exercise and make requests for amendments or insertions where necessary”.

She said: “It is important to note that all persons who registered at the various district offices must go to their assigned polling stations during the exhibition exercise and not the district offices”.

“In a bid to ensure the safety and security of our stakeholders and to make life easier for all prospective voters, the Commission will deploy a mobile telephoning system, also known the SMS to allow prospective voters to check their details using their mobile phones for a fee of 30 pesewas.

“A prospective voter may access this system by simply texting his or her voter ID number to 1422 and immediately his or her details will pop up. With this simple process a voter with the click of the button”, can obtain all their voter registration details.

According to Mrs Mensa, “this facility will be available to all voters throughout the period, from Friday the 18th of September to Friday the 25th of September 2020”.

“We are aware that a number of citizens have tried to access this platform before it was activated.

“We wish to assure you that your funds have not gone to waste.

“Our team has compiled your details. The system will forward your information to your phone once the platform goes live tomorrow. Therefore, we urge you not to re-access the system”, she said.

---classfmonline