18.09.2020

God Has Already Saved Ghanaians From You — Bawumia Fires Mahama
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has fired a salvo at the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama on Facebook.

In the Facebook post, the Vice President wrote that "God has already saved us from you" in refernce to a video in which Mr Mahama is heard urging God to rescue Ghanaians from the Akufo-Addo government.

"God is not so wicked to give us another four years of Nana Akufo-Addo (President Akufo-Addo)," Mr Mahama says in the undated video which was posted by Dr Bawumia.

"God you are not so wicked to give us another four years of Nana Addo. God come and save us, come and rescue us".

---graphic.com.gh

