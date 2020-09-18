Kafaba Lynching: Court Discharges 5 Suspects; Police Rearrest Them

Five suspects involved in the lynching of Akua Denteh at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savanna Region have been discharged by the Bole District Magistrate's Court.

The discharged persons are Haruna Aness, 34; Issifa Tanko, 35; Shaibu Muntala, 29; Sulemana Ali, 35; and Issifa Zakyibo, 32.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Andrew Prince Cudjoe, discharged the accused persons out of the seven who are in police grips on Friday, 18 September 2020.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, the Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General in charge of Northern, Savanna and North East regions, Mr Salia Abdul-Kudus, said: “The five accused persons have been discharged on the basis of the court’s legal opinion".

"However, the police has rearrested them", he added.

The five discharged accused persons were remanded into police custody and are expected to reappear before the Tamale High Court on 13 October 2020.

Meanwhile, the remaining two suspects – Latifa Bumaye, 25; and Sherina Mohammed, 40; – will also reappear before the Tamale High Court on 13 October 2020.

