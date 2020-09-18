ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.09.2020 Social News

Trader Caged For Allegedly Mounting Barrier, Robbing People At Gunpoint

Trader Caged For Allegedly Mounting Barrier, Robbing People At Gunpoint
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded into police custody a 20-year-old trader who allegedly mounted a barrier at Bremang in Kumasi and robbed people at gunpoint.

Ransford Takyi Boateng and two other accomplices, who are now at large, were said to have attacked and robbed three persons of their mobile phones, cash and other items, during the operations from September 9 to 12, 2020.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 29, 2020.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalimeida told the court that Boateng and his gang succeeded in robbing three persons of their valuable items in the three-day operation at a spot at Bremang, a suburb of Kumasi.

He said the suspect was arrested on the third day of the operation, when a taxi driver who saw them snatching the bag of one of their victims, crashed his car into the motorbike they were using to attack their victims.

DSP Boateng said the two accomplices of the suspect managed to escape and police are on a manhunt to arrest them.

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Ejisu Youth Happy With Akufo Addo For Bringing Back Boankra Inland Port
Kafaba Lynching: Court Discharges 5 Suspects; Police Rearrest Them
57-Year-Old Mother Completes BECE Today
Heroes of Change, Elite Ladies-USA, Continues to Make a Difference in Impacting Lives in Ghana
Contempt: Ken Agyapong Runs To Supreme Court For Cover
Bullion Van Kills National Service Person Riding Okada
Okada Will Be Safe If Business Is Legalised, Regulated — Okada Riders Association
Ken Agyapong Challenges Court Hearing His Contempt Case
Slum Dwellers At Old Fadama Beg For Footbridge Over Agbogbloshie Drain
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Thousands test positive for brucellosis after China lab leak...
21 minutes ago

A Disrespectful Wife Is Ungrateful – Duncan-Williams
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line