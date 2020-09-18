Trader Caged For Allegedly Mounting Barrier, Robbing People At Gunpoint

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded into police custody a 20-year-old trader who allegedly mounted a barrier at Bremang in Kumasi and robbed people at gunpoint.

Ransford Takyi Boateng and two other accomplices, who are now at large, were said to have attacked and robbed three persons of their mobile phones, cash and other items, during the operations from September 9 to 12, 2020.

His plea was not taken and would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 29, 2020.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalimeida told the court that Boateng and his gang succeeded in robbing three persons of their valuable items in the three-day operation at a spot at Bremang, a suburb of Kumasi.

He said the suspect was arrested on the third day of the operation, when a taxi driver who saw them snatching the bag of one of their victims, crashed his car into the motorbike they were using to attack their victims.

DSP Boateng said the two accomplices of the suspect managed to escape and police are on a manhunt to arrest them.