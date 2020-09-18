Registered Nurses And Midwives Association Threatens Strike

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has served notice it will embark on strike on Monday September 21.

The Association in a statement released on September 17, directed all nurses, midwives, Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs) in the public sector to withdraw their services starting Monday.

The decision comes after a series of meetings with the government on the Non-Core Category two & three allowances.

According to the Association president, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, the strike is as a result of unmet demand for improved conditions of service.

She said the first of the more recent conditions of service negotiation meetings was held on September 3, 2020, and “was not conclusive.”

“The proposal of the employer as reported cannot serve the economic interest of all nurses, midwives PAs and CRAs,” the association indicated.

The GRNMS, however, admitted the government's “posture changed for the better but it did not meet their expectations.”

She said the government's stance during negotiations fell foul of Act 651 of the Labour Law.

The association therefore said, “the general public is advised to seek medical attention from other health facilities.”

---Daily Guide