ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
18.09.2020 Social News

Heroes of Change, Elite Ladies-USA, Continues to Make a Difference in Impacting Lives in Ghana

Heroes of Change, Elite Ladies-USA, Continues to Make a Difference in Impacting Lives in Ghana
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Elite ladies Club is an American based non-profit organization with members in Ghana. Our mission is in building sustainable development and supporting various underserved communities both in Ghana and the USA.

Our goal during this COVID 19 pandemic is to raise funds and donate PPES and supplies to hospitals and communities in need to help fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, our local representatives in Ghana donated Plastic chairs, variety of cleaning supplies and PPEs to the Wudome Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS)in the Volta Region region, Ghana to boost their efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility was presented with face shields, surgical masks, infrared thermometers, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, anti-bacterial liquid soaps, disinfectants, Veronica buckets, mops, brooms, dust bins, paper towels and other sanitary supplies.

The donations were received by Togbe Kehnabu II, Chief of Avufome (Representing Togbe Keh Agbezorli) , Hon. Elupeju Wellonton (Assemblymember for Wudome), Prosper Gah (Sub District supervisor)

The Elite Ladies representatives Jemima Mawusi, Fortune Wahidzah and Susan Mawusi presented the donations. Which is the group’s token to support the community in the effort to fight against coronavirus ( COVID-19)

Elite Ladies Club has made similar donations in the last year to Nwamasi Community Clinic in Ashanti region, Gomoa Aboso CHPS in Central Region and Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra. The organization has also been involved in many charitable events in the United States including feeding the homeless, donations to the needy, caregiving services at nursing homes and many others.

To support our mission please visit online at www.elcus.org to donate

918202033458-otkvn0y442-elc

918202033458-otkvn0y442-elc1

918202033458-wbreuigtto-elc2

918202033459-k5fri7t2h0-elc3

918202033501-l5gsj7u3i1-elc6

918202033502-i41p266ffa-elc7

918202033504-0eu2xkjwwr-elc8

918202033505-m6itl8w331-elc11

918202033506-qvlxpcb543-elc12

Social News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Kafaba Lynching: Court Discharges 5 Suspects; Police Rearrest Them
Trader Caged For Allegedly Mounting Barrier, Robbing People At Gunpoint
57-Year-Old Mother Completes BECE Today
Contempt: Ken Agyapong Runs To Supreme Court For Cover
Bullion Van Kills National Service Person Riding Okada
Okada Will Be Safe If Business Is Legalised, Regulated — Okada Riders Association
Ken Agyapong Challenges Court Hearing His Contempt Case
Slum Dwellers At Old Fadama Beg For Footbridge Over Agbogbloshie Drain
W/R: BECE Student Dies In Ahanta West
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

New Voter's Register Riddled With Errors, So Go Check Your N...
53 minutes ago

Togbe Afede Calls For Patronage Of Ho Aerodrome
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line