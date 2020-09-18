Heroes of Change, Elite Ladies-USA, Continues to Make a Difference in Impacting Lives in Ghana

Elite ladies Club is an American based non-profit organization with members in Ghana. Our mission is in building sustainable development and supporting various underserved communities both in Ghana and the USA.

Our goal during this COVID 19 pandemic is to raise funds and donate PPES and supplies to hospitals and communities in need to help fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020, our local representatives in Ghana donated Plastic chairs, variety of cleaning supplies and PPEs to the Wudome Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS)in the Volta Region region, Ghana to boost their efforts in mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic. The facility was presented with face shields, surgical masks, infrared thermometers, examination gloves, hand sanitizers, anti-bacterial liquid soaps, disinfectants, Veronica buckets, mops, brooms, dust bins, paper towels and other sanitary supplies.

The donations were received by Togbe Kehnabu II, Chief of Avufome (Representing Togbe Keh Agbezorli) , Hon. Elupeju Wellonton (Assemblymember for Wudome), Prosper Gah (Sub District supervisor)

The Elite Ladies representatives Jemima Mawusi, Fortune Wahidzah and Susan Mawusi presented the donations. Which is the group’s token to support the community in the effort to fight against coronavirus ( COVID-19)

Elite Ladies Club has made similar donations in the last year to Nwamasi Community Clinic in Ashanti region, Gomoa Aboso CHPS in Central Region and Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra. The organization has also been involved in many charitable events in the United States including feeding the homeless, donations to the needy, caregiving services at nursing homes and many others.

