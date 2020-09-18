10 Grabbed For Leaking BECE Questions

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
18.09.2020

1 HOUR AGO

The West African Examination Council (WEC) has indicated that investigations are ongoing into the alleged leakage of question papers in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

This comes after pictures of the mathematics exam papers went viral on social media on Thursday just a few minutes before the examination started.

According to the Head of Legal at WAEC – Ghana, Rev. Victor Brew, some suspects have been rounded up and handed over to the security agencies for further action.

“Now with the issue of leakage, we have gone ahead and reported these allegations and also handed them over to the security agencies, specifically National Security and BNI. Some of the persons have been apprehended to assist with investigations into these issues of snapping of question papers after the exams have begun.”

“Yesterday, we had eight persons rounded up in Accra, three in Obuasi also picked up and handed over to the police, and we understand some persons have also been picked up.”

---citinewsroom

Headlines
45 minutes ago

1 hour ago

