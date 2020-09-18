Ignore Social Media Agenda; I Don't Own Any Property In The UK---GETFUND Administrator

Hours after going public on the true state of affairs at the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), it appears the Administrator, Mr. Richard Ampofo Boadu, is now a target for a smear campaign.

In what can best be described as a total fabrication, Mr. Boadu has been linked to the ownership of a house in the United Kingdom.

His name and pictures of the said property started flying on various social media platforms just after he presented Status Report on GETFund from 2017 to June 2020.

These faceless people would not get their act together well and gave themselves out as they would not get the official name of the GETFund Administrator well.

The address given by those who fabricated the story about the four-bedroom house is Rothesay Avenue, Wimbledon chase.

They gave the price of the property as £525,000 and added that payment was made on December 26, 2018, after an assessment was made on May 29, 2017.

Another confusing thing about the grubby agenda was another address to the property was 18, kestrel close LONDON, NW10 8TL.

To make the whole thing look good, a Reference of 8703 7125 5770 8421 1922 was quoted.

It is instructive to know that, to purchase a property in the UK, the buyer is properly scrutinized and the GETFund Administrator, at all material times uses the name Richard Ampofo Boadu and not Richard Boadu.

In a terse response to the falsehood going round, Mr. Boadu was emphatic that he does not own any property in the UK or outside Ghana.

He said that it was some misguided elements hallucinating because of how things are done at GETFund under his watch.

In his presentation of the Status Report, Mr. Boadu spoke about how certain GETFund projects under the erstwhile administration could not be traced.

He also spoke about how old debts have been cleared and now projects have been completed and others are ongoing.

It is suspected that the candid position of Mr. Boadu is what infuriated the mischief-makers to run him down.