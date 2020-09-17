Stakeholders Charged To Strengthen Advocacy On Human Right Abuses Of Irregular Migrants

Caritas Ghana a non-governmental organization centered on action for protection and integration of irregular migrants in West Africa (APIMA) and the catholic relief services, organized a one day stakeholders forum on human rights and Abuses of migrants in the Techiman municipality.

The goal of the program is to improve the situation of irregular migrants within Techiman and Nkoranza south Municipality of the Bono East Region. Participants where drown from the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana police service, Commission for human rights and administrative justice (CHRAJ), National Youth Authority, and Ghana Education Service (GES).

Other department present includes National disaster management organization (NADMO), Information services department, National commission for civic education (NCCE), social services department, civil society organization and traditional leaders among others.

Mr Nakoja Samuel Nkrabea, the project officer took participants through the overview of the APIMA project and highlighted the need for stakeholders’ involvement in the fight against human rights abuses of migrants in West Africa.

He stressed the need for state actors and non-state actors, civil society organizations as well as the security agencies in the region to strengthen their efforts in the fight against human rights and abuses of irregular migrants.

He further urges stakeholders to scale-up their awareness creation on the rights and abuses of irregular migrants within their operational Areas.

Participants were clustered into groups to come out with solutions that will help curtail migrant’s abuses in the country, each group had time to do their presentation and outline their views that can help solve the problem.

In his closing remarks Mr Samuel task stakeholders to form a committee to come out with a road map or a communique that will be forwarded to duty bearers and traditional Authorities to demand a lasting solution on this cancer that is eating deep on the social fibre of the country.