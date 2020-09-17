Gov’t Spends $600m On Transformation Of TVET — First Lady

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has revealed that government has spent $600m in the last three and half years on the transformation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

She said the investment is geared towards the Modernization of Vocational Education Project being implemented by the Ministry of Education.

The project, she indicated, involves the upgrading of infrastructure in 34 National Vocational Training Institutes (NVTI) as well as the NVTI Head Office, two Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC) and two Foundries.

Also, 27 existing curriculum of the NVTI will be reviewed under the project to make it more robust.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo was speaking at the graduation ceremony of 400 trainees under the short term skills training for Ghanaians returning from the Diaspora and potential migrants' project sponsored by GIZ in Accra.

The project which was also implemented in Kumasi, Bono and Ahafo regions had the youth training in skills areas like general electrical, hairdressing, dress making, catering, tailing, carpentry and leather products making.

Addressing the graduates, Mrs Akufo-Addo said the government’s investment in TVET shows its commitment to resolving the unemployment situation, empowering the youth and creating sustainable livelihoods for its citizens.

“Technical and vocational education, is a priority to this administration and in our next term God willing, my office will be undertaking similar projects, which I believe is a major antidote to the unemployment situation in Ghana,” she added.

Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Country Director, Regina Bauerochse Barbosa in a speech read on her behalf, said the project was fully funded by the German government at a cost €821,763.00 (4.5 million Ghana cedis).

She explained that NVTI has positioned itself to be the bedrock of TVET in Ghana, adding that with the right support, the NVTI will redefine skills training at the pre-tertiary level for an enhanced skilled labour force for industry in Ghana and beyond.

“GIZ looks forward to greater collaboration with NVTI and other Development Partners to empower the youth to overcome the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she added.

Executive Director of NVTI, Madam Mawusi Nudekor Awity said the hard skills component of the project was provided by the NVTI in 11 skill areas.

“In all, 26 NVTI accredited institutions drawn from public and private vocational training institutes as well as mastercraft persons were involved in the three to eight month training programme,” she said.

---Daily Guide