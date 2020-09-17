ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.09.2020 Crime & Punishment

C/R: Police Officer, One Other Person Busted For Alleged Robbery

C/R: Police Officer, One Other Person Busted For Alleged Robbery
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Central regional police command has arrested a police lance corporal together with a civilian for allegedly taking part in a robbery in Accra.

L/CPL. Bright Akosa, who is an officer with the Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Accra, was arrested together with Francis Aidoo, believed to be his accomplice, at Elmina in the Central Region, after they attempted to sell off a Nissan Versa taxicab with registration number GW 6818 – 20.

The Central regional arm of the Criminal Investigations Department revealed that the suspects had been traced after intelligence was gathered that they were around Cape Coast attempting to sell the vehicle on Friday, 11 September 2020.

The Regional Crime Officer then detailed an operative, who feigned interest in buying the vehicle, which was being sold by the suspects for GHS 8,500.

They were later arrested on Tuesday, 15 September when they met with the supposed buyer.

The police also found a foreign pistol loaded with eight rounds of live ammunition, a GCB and Bank of Africa visa card, a national identification card bearing the name of the police officer and an iPhone 7 Plus after a spot search was conducted on the security officer.

Also, some dried leaves suspected to be drugs, as well as a black mobile phone and a lighter were found on the civilian suspect.

The suspects have been handed over to the CID headquarters’ Anti Armed Robbery Unit for investigations.

---classfmonline

Crime & Punishment
Powered By Modern Ghana
Legon Lecturer ‘Killers’ Caged
Teenage Mother Appears In Court For Dumping Baby In A Bush
Police In Dodowa Investigates Attack On Real Estate Developer
4 Girls Attempted Suicide In Nabdam District Over Unwanted Pregnancies
2 Ghanaians extradited to U.S. over multi-million dollar cyber fraud
Weija: Seven Nigerians Busted For Illegal Entry
Tema: Unidentified Cable Thief Electrocuted
Police Hunts Down Shooters Of Kumawood Actor 'SCORPION'
Police Quiz Four Domestic Workers Of Murdered UG Law Lecturer
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

'You Don't Want To Graduate And Get A Life In Okada Riding, ...
11 minutes ago

Lack Of Research Before Okada Ban Cause Of Current Confusion...
40 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line