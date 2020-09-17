ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: How Human Procreation By Sexual Means Came As Punishment For Sin (part...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.09.2020 Health

Group Calls For Extension Of COVID-19 Tax Waiver For Nurses And Midwives

By Gideon Baiden
Group Calls For Extension Of COVID-19 Tax Waiver For Nurses And Midwives
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has called on the government to extend the COVID-19 tax waiver for nurses and midwives from September to December 2020.

In a statement, the UPNMG said that calls for the extension are necessary because owing to the fact that we are at the peak of the political season, the disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols leading to the mass gathering of people has surged hence the risk of recording an overwhelming number of cases in the coming days have also become very high.

The UPNMG also said that due to the fact that Ghana is currently the country with the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West and Central African region, the tax waiver when extended will go a long way to motivate health workers so that they continue to do more.

In the statement, the UPNMG also eulogized nurses and midwives for the role they have played in ensuring that Ghana has achieved a high recovery rate with regard to the COVID-19 cases.

Below is the full statement from the UPNMG;

---Eonlinegh.com

917202092115-uypcsferrm-quickgrid 202091614647649

More on this story

More

Health
Powered By Modern Ghana
COVID-19: China Presents Second Batch Of Medical Supplies To Ghana
Seven Die, 176 Infected After Covid-19 Outbreak At Wedding Reception
KIA's Covid-19 Cases Still 16
Ghana's Active Case Now 564
Ho Teaching Hospital Receives Support From Volta Union UK/Europe
Korle Bu Senior Staff Association Pledge Support To New CEO Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah
COVID-19 Deaths In Ghana Now 286 
Open Defecation swallows Adumasa as residents avoid dilapidated public toilet.
Brong And Ahafo Regional House Of Chiefs Trained On Covid-19 Safety Protocols And Non Communicable Diseases
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Aggrieved Defunct S&L Customers Receives Locked-Up Cash
20 minutes ago

There’s No Way To Make Okada Safe – Twum Nuamah
23 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line