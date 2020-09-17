Group Calls For Extension Of COVID-19 Tax Waiver For Nurses And Midwives

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has called on the government to extend the COVID-19 tax waiver for nurses and midwives from September to December 2020.

In a statement, the UPNMG said that calls for the extension are necessary because owing to the fact that we are at the peak of the political season, the disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols leading to the mass gathering of people has surged hence the risk of recording an overwhelming number of cases in the coming days have also become very high.

The UPNMG also said that due to the fact that Ghana is currently the country with the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the West and Central African region, the tax waiver when extended will go a long way to motivate health workers so that they continue to do more.

In the statement, the UPNMG also eulogized nurses and midwives for the role they have played in ensuring that Ghana has achieved a high recovery rate with regard to the COVID-19 cases.

Below is the full statement from the UPNMG;

